Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,602. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

