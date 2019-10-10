SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.18% of SYSCO worth $75,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in SYSCO by 16.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $7,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. 238,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,247. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.