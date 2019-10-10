T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

T2 Biosystems stock remained flat at $$2.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,528. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.21. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 722,822 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.