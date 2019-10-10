Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €77.00 ($89.53) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKWY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.10 ($88.49).

