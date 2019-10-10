TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TAL Education Group by 220.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,174,000 after buying an additional 3,452,556 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 267.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 2,269,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after buying an additional 1,652,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,801,000 after buying an additional 1,501,348 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in TAL Education Group by 296.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 1,861,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.20. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

