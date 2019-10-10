Tarush (TAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Tarush token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. In the last week, Tarush has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Tarush has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1.87 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.