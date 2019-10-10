Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.68

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

