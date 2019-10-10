Terrascend (CNSX:TER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Shares of Terrascend Corp (CNSX:TER) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 32491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

About Terrascend (CNSX:TER)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

