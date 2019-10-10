The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after buying an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.