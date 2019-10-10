The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.