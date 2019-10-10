The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 139.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The Medicines worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

MDCO stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 86,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,130. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

