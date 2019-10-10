THEKEY (TKY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,907.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and LBank. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $4,907.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,215,024,114 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.