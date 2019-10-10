Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after acquiring an additional 448,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.94.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

