Tiaa Fsb Has $5.78 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

