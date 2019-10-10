Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

