Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after buying an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

