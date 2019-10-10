TigerCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.43 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $192,130.00 and $18.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.02199660 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

