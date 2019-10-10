Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $991.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 159.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $308,032.00 and approximately $991.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005562 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

