TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.44

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 130280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

