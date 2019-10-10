TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,605.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.35 million and $42,605.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00089558 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00127015 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,543.25 or 1.00053392 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,531,584 coins and its circulating supply is 16,365,863 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.