TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

TOR Minerals International Inc (OTCMKTS:TORM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $1.71. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.12.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.