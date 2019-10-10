Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TRCH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 217,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 475.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

