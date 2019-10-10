Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630,188 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,527,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,354,000 after acquiring an additional 262,148 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. 62,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

