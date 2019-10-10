Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.86. Torstar shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,362 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Torstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

