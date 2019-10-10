Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

