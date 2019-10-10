Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $2.80. Trans World Entertainment shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

About Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.