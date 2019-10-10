TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,015.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,095,857 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

