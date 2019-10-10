Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 86000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

