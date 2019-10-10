Trias (TRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,122.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $34,122.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00203792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01033536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.