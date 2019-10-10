Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.71

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.71 and last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 18649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 million and a P/E ratio of 50.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.36.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

