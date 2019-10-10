Trollcoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $202,851.00 and $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033318 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127160 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.82 or 1.00168185 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,803,856 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

