TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.74 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

FREL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 2,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

