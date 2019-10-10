TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

