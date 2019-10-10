TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 9,474 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 159,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,800,045. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.