Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 2,739 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 113.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 42.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 30.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE PBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.98. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

