Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 5,118 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares in the company, valued at $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 235,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

