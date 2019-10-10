Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

