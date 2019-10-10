Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.00. 2,516,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.