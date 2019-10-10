Truvestments Capital LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several analysts have commented on LNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

