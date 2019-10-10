Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

