TTC Price Reaches $0.0412 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $249,022.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040099 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.27 or 0.06318631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016223 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 813,584,256 coins and its circulating supply is 356,559,100 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

