Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 10,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Insiders acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

