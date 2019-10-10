Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.84 Per Share

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 149,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,576. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.08.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

