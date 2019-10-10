U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,579 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

