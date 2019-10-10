U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.03. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

