UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 175613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.