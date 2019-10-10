UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

