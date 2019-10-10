Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Cap of $148,902.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $148,902.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

