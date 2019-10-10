Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,228 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Unilever worth $201,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 807.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 571,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,693. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

