UNIVERSAL CASH Market Cap Tops $4.04 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 136.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00204057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01032897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

